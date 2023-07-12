BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek, though they have not clarified whether that individual was actually shot by an officer.

The officer in question is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when an officer fires a service weapon.

Around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Dickman Road and Kendall Street in Battle Creek for reports of a man with a gun who was possibly chasing someone.

Officers caught up to the suspect on Boardman Avenue and “during the situation, the suspect was injured,” according to a release from Battle Creek police. He was taken into custody and is getting medical treatment.

The officer was not injured.

Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation and are at the scene gathering evidence.