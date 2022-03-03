BCFD: ‘Suspicious’ fire put out at old junior high

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at what used to be Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek, the fire department says.

Battle Creek firefighters responded to what they call a “suspicious” fire at the old junior high at 390 S. Washington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. They found light smoke coming from the building, which was determined to be coming from the auditorium area, the fire department says.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported. The damage was isolated to just the stage area, according to the fire department.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating, as the cause of the fire is unknown.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269.966.3519.