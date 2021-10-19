BC to vote on smart cameras, American Rescue Plan money

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek City Commission will meet Tuesday and it has a few key items on its agenda.

One of the main items is the proposal to install smart cameras in the city. They’re not facial recognition, but they do have night vision and motion sensors on them. City officials say they would be in places open to the public, like parking garages and businesses in the downtown area.

The city commission also plans to discuss resolutions about spending American Rescue Plan money. One proposal is $2.5 million for McCamly Plaza Hotel.

In addition, earlier this month, the commission passed a resolution saying long-term hotels must have kitchens for people who stay there. They plan to give a few hotels money to build them.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.