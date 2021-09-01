BC man pleads to assault that impregnated girl, 12

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man accused of impregnating and shoving a 12-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Dawson Tyler Burk, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday morning during a jury trial. He was charged in August of 2019 after authorities said he pushed a pregnant 12-year-old into a fence. The girl said Burk is the father of her baby.

Burk allegedly said to her that he was “going to make her lose this baby,” police say.

Police began a sexual assault investigation between Burk, who was 20 at the time, and the 12-year-old in June of 2019.

Two other counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed at sentencing.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1. 

He was also charged with aggravated assault for pushing the 12-year-old. He has a jury trial for that charge scheduled for Oct. 8.

