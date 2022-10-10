BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday night’s football game at Battle Creek Central was a night to remember in every definition of the phrase.

At around 9 p.m. Friday, at least five gunshots were fired from the parking lot just to the southeast of C.W. Post Stadium, where the Bearcats were 53 seconds away from celebrating a win against Kalamazoo Central on senior night.

“I heard the shots go off, but I wasn’t too sure what that was at first,” said lineman Keegan Bey. “But once I’ve seen everyone start to drop and run, then I put two and two together.”

Sophomore lineman Jon Contreras was on the sideline at the time.

“I turned around, and I saw the stands … everyone’s running,” Contreras said. “Coaches just tell us, ‘Head straight to the tunnel.'”

Nobody was hurt, but one vehicle was hit. Police still don’t have any suspects or anybody in custody as of Monday.

“I called my mom instantly, as soon as I got in the locker room. … She was making sure I was OK,” Contreras said. “All the coaches made sure we got with our parents after the game. They walked us to our cars, made sure we were safe.”

Players say that constant reassurance and checking in from their football family continued all week.

“Our coaches have been texting us, saying ‘If anybody is still a little shook up from the shooting’ or whatever, then we can all talk to them,” Bey said. “It just feels like this is a safe environment.”

“You think about the families here and all the kids,” said head coach Lorin Granger. “Just the fact that that situation has on them … it can be scary.”

That football family is helping both coaches and players look ahead and not back, now with an rivalry against Lakeview on their minds.

“I’m feeling fired up. That’s our rival,” Bey said. “I’m always fired up for rivalry games.”

“Couldn’t be any more excited. I’m just ready,” Contreras added.

“It brings us closer together,” Granger said. “It just makes us realize that what we have is each other, but each other is all we need. All of a sudden, it gives us a little bit more energy, a little bit more fuel in our fire in those situations. It really bonded us together as a team and helps drive us to a commonality between us.”

As of Monday, Battle Creek police detectives do not have an update on the case. Anyone with anything that could help them out is urged to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.