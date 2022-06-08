BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged in the death of a man who was victim of a ‘brutal attack’ in a Battle Creek home in April, police say.

Markisha Srackangast, 43, was charged Tuesday with the open murder of 33-year-old Ryan Brouse. Through investigation, Battle Creek Police had sent out a warrant for Srackangast’s arrest, but she turned herself in on Monday, according to police.

Police found Brouse in a home on Spring Street between Meachem and Upton avenues around 6:17 on April 5. According to family, the residence was the home of his girlfriend’s mother. They say his girlfriend called Brouse’s father at 6:30 p.m. on April 5 to say there was blood coming from his head.

Officers arrived to find Brouse had suffered severe injuries to his face and head. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died of his injuries early the next day, police say.

“There was no hope for him,” his mother Angie Brouse said. “No miracle could save him. His injuries were too bad. Even surgery… nothing could’ve saved him.”

Battle Creek Police are still investigating the death.