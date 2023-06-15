BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — After suspending them during the pandemic, the city of Battle Creek is reinstituting late fees for utility bills.

Fees will again be charged starting July 3, the city said in a Thursday release. Utilities affected include water, sewer, garbage and recycling, and water and sewer “readiness” charges. Those readiness charges pay for system upgrades.

Fees are 10% of an unpaid bill that is more than 30 days late.

“Neighbors might know that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not charge late fees on utility bills, to try and help those who struggled with their bills during that time. Now that COVID is no longer considered an emergency, we need to bring back the late fees to encourage timely bill payment and help provide funds for system maintenance, helping us continue to provide the best utility services,” the Thursday release said.

The city also reminded residents that there may be help for residents are struggling with bills. You can call 211 for more information.