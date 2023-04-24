BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An upscale open-air market with more than 100 vendors is coming to Battle Creek next month.

City leaders say the Finders Keepers Vintage Market is all about bringing different types of art to the community. The market has come to other parts of Michigan and Ohio over the years but this is the first time it has been in Battle Creek.

Shoppers can check out original art, vintage furniture and various kinds of handmade items.

Kara Beer, president of the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, said each vendor brings their own vibe to the show.

“Each of those vendors are putting together a really great boutique in their vendor booth. It could be a boho kind of vibe to it. It could be farmhouse style. Or it could just be something that is artistic and jewelry or there’s metal art that’s there. There’s outdoor patio furniture art. There’s all kinds of things like that,” she said.

Beer said the show may spark inspiration.

“You’re really going to find new and cool ways to look at your home. Great for inspiration for folks to actually take a look and figure out, ‘Hey I could do that, I’ve got something like that,’” she said.

The Finders Keepers Vintage Market is happening Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kellogg Arena. General Admission is $5 cash at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.