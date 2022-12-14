BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek will be changing its busing schedule due to a staffing shortage.

Starting on Dec. 19, the Battle Creek Transit will have its fixed bus routes running from 5:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, while its fixed bus routes will be suspended on Saturdays.

Some bus routes will also be combined, BCT said in a Monday release. For example, 1W – West Michigan will be combined with 3W – Kendall/Goodale. The 1W route will run 15 after each hour while 3W will run 45 minutes after each hour. A list of which bus routes have been combined can be found at battlecreekmi.gov.

Tele-Transit will start providing service Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will no longer provide service until midnight or on Saturdays starting Dec. 24.

BCGo will provide service Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will no longer provide service on Saturdays starting Dec. 24.

If BCT has to cancel your prescheduled trips, it will notify you by Dec. 16.

Anyone interested in applying for a part-time or full-time Battle Creek Transit job should go to battlecreekmi.gov/jobs.