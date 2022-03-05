Battle Creek Transit services return Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Transit services will be back in service on Monday after some temporary changes were made.

The city said that after roughly eight weeks and hiring a number of new drivers, the following services will be running:

  • Tele-Transit will provide service from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.
  • The 3E Main-Posts and 4N Capital NE bus routes will return to their half-hour routes. They will leave downtown at 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour.
  • BCGo will provide services on Saturdays starting March 12.

The transit service is still looking to hire more drivers, the city said.

“Operator/driver positions start at $19.05 per hour, with no experience necessary, and we will train drivers to get their commercial driver’s license,” the city said in a press release.

To apply, visit battlecreekmi.gov/jobs.

