Battle Creek Transit services return Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Transit services will be back in service on Monday after some temporary changes were made.
The city said that after roughly eight weeks and hiring a number of new drivers, the following services will be running:
- Tele-Transit will provide service from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.
- The 3E Main-Posts and 4N Capital NE bus routes will return to their half-hour routes. They will leave downtown at 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour.
- BCGo will provide services on Saturdays starting March 12.
The transit service is still looking to hire more drivers, the city said.
“Operator/driver positions start at $19.05 per hour, with no experience necessary, and we will train drivers to get their commercial driver’s license,” the city said in a press release.
To apply, visit battlecreekmi.gov/jobs.