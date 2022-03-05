Battle Creek Transit services return Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Transit services will be back in service on Monday after some temporary changes were made.

The city said that after roughly eight weeks and hiring a number of new drivers, the following services will be running:

Tele-Transit will provide service from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.

The 3E Main-Posts and 4N Capital NE bus routes will return to their half-hour routes. They will leave downtown at 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour.

BCGo will provide services on Saturdays starting March 12.

The transit service is still looking to hire more drivers, the city said.

“Operator/driver positions start at $19.05 per hour, with no experience necessary, and we will train drivers to get their commercial driver’s license,” the city said in a press release.

To apply, visit battlecreekmi.gov/jobs.