BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan teen is headed to Broadway after one of his TikTok videos went viral.

Lakeview High School graduate Jack Austin has posted videos on TikTok for the past three years.

“I’ve always wanted to find an outlet to perform,” Austin said. “With performing you only have so many chances whether it is school or community-based.”

One of his most recent videos, a cover of Maria for the musical “West Side Story,” caught the attention of a producer in New York City.

He said the day after he posted this Broadway hit, he woke up to a direct message with a once-in-a-lifetime offer. Austin was invited to perform in an event called 20 and Under Sing 20 and Over at 54 Below at the end of July.

“When I first got the message, I was like, this has to be a scam,” Austin said. “This has to be a joke. There is no way that I was actually asked to be part of this awesome event with these awesome people.”

The teen said he is excited to perform at this tony award-winning venue.

“I’m going to be singing on the same stage as some of my favorite Broadway starts. It’s kind of just a surreal moment,” Austin said.

Austin has more than 22,000 TikTok followers. He said his plans are still to study musical theater at Western Michigan University this fall.