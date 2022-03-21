BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Live competition shows revolving around music and performers have been a big hit for years in primetime. On Monday night NBC will launch another one.

“American Song Contest” pits musicians from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and five U-S territories against each other.

Representing Michigan is Ada LeAnn, a Battle Creek Lakeview High School student.

She describes her style as indie pop, bedroom pop-style music. She says she’s passionate about songwriting and that’s what this new show is all about — choosing the next big hit.

The viewers will make that call by voting after live shows.

“I started writing when I was really young. I actually used to write a lot of poetry growing up and that was sort of my escape for a really long time. I’d just write about the way that I felt,” Leann said. “I’m really nervous, really excited, because I’m the only minor that’s in the competition. I’m going against a lot of adults that have a lot of experience but maybe that gives me some leeway, I don’t know, we’ll see. I’m very excited.”

The show follows the format of a show that was a big hit in Europe.

American Song Contest is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson and debuts Monday at 8 p.m.