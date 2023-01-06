BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek residents are asked to share their experiences with the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance in a new survey.

The survey will be open through Jan. 27, according to the city of Battle Creek. Residents can take the survey online or by calling 269.966.3311.

The city said that the data from the survey will help inform the city’s EMS/Fire/Police study. The study was started last summer, and more information is expected to be released later this year.

The city hired the Center for Public Safety Management as a consultant for the study.