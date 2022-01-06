Battle Creek schools going virtual next week due to COVID-19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Calhoun County, Battle Creek Public Schools have decided to go virtual for the next week.

Starting Monday, all pre-K to 12th grade classes will be held remotely on Google Meet. Students should bring their Chromebooks home with them on the last in-person school day, Friday. BCPS will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 18, after Martin Luther King Day.

Meals will be available for students at all BCPS buildings twice a day from Monday through Thursday, Jan. 13. Elementary schools will have meals ready from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Meal pickup for secondary schools will be available from 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Special education students, English language learners, and students with IEPs should stay tuned for more information from their teachers. Adult education will continue with in-person instruction.

All athletic events and practices will continue as scheduled. Only athletes and their parents are allowed at the games. No students or spectators will be let in. If possible, extracurricular activities will be held remotely. All field trips are canceled or postponed.