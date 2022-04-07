BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A staff member with Battle Creek Public Schools has been put on administrative leave as school officials investigate allegations, the school said.

“We are aware of recent allegations shared on social media involving a staff member at Northwestern Middle School,” the school said in a Thursday Facebook post.

It said it has launched a full investigation, and the staff member has been place on administrative leave.

“There’s nothing more important than making sure that every student feels safe, respected, and valued in our community,” the school said. “Our priority is to create a school environment where all students feel safe voicing any concerns.”

The school did not say what those allegations are.

It asked families to remind students to report to a staff member anything that makes them feel uncomfortable or seems inappropriate.