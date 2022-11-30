BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to discuss a project to rebuild a highway interchange in Battle Creek.

Any attendees will be able to contribute to the 2023 plan to rebuild the I-94 interchange at Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. Among the things discussed will be a proposal to close Capital Avenue for 75 days to rebuild the bridge over I-94, how MDOT plans to maintain traffic and updates on the larger I-94 project.

MDOT says closing Capital Avenue for 75 days instead of the originally planned 240-day work schedule will save $1.5 million and result in a better finished bridge. During the closure, pedestrians can use a transit shuttle and the I-94 ramps will stay open.

The open house discussion will be held Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Battle Creek Public Works at 150 S. Kendall Street in the Multi-Purpose Room 216.

Community stakeholders, Battle Creek city representatives, local businesses, interested residents, and MDOT staff and contractors are invited to participate. Accommodations can be made for anyone who requires mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance. Requests should be made at least five days before the meeting date.