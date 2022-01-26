Battle Creek reducing city building access, pausing fingerprinting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek has announced temporary changes to services in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 among its staff.

Beginning Thursday, the Battle Creek Police Department will be closing the building to the public on Tuesday and Thursdays. The city said this includes the records services. Fingerprinting will also be paused until March 1.

The city buildings will remain open, but many staff members will be working remotely. The city said that departments that can rotate staff working in-person will do so.

Public meetings that don’t have immediate business or have business that can wait a month will be canceled, the city said. Pubic meetings that must take place will be held at the Commission Chambers, as much as possible, so attendees can space out.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding with these service changes, and with any service delays you experience. We want to do all we can to do our part in limiting the spread of the virus in our community,” the city said in a press release.