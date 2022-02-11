Battle Creek proposes adding Juneteenth as city holiday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle creek is working to recognize Juneteenth, which Congress last year declared a federal holiday, the first since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was added in 1983.

“It seemed like the right thing to do because we have a new holiday — federal holiday — that should be recognized by the city of Battle Creek,” City Manager Rebecca Fleury said.

Proposed city ordinance No. 03-2022 would add Juneteenth as an official city holiday in Battle Creek and correctly reference MLK Day. If passed, it would give city workers a paid holiday but administrators say the public would not see any interruption to essential services.

“It’s to recognize, give the time off to our employees,” Fleury said. “Hopefully, they think about ways they can give back to their community during that time in honor of why Juneteenth is and should be a federal holiday and a city holiday.”

The ordinance also covers gendered language in city ordinances.

“Everything in our charter references ‘he,’ including the city manager. We have a female city manager. We also have a female city attorney and still our charter referenced ‘he,'” Fleury explained.

If the measure passes, whenever commissioners have an opportunity to amend any ordinance with gendered language, it must be replaced with nongendered language.

“In so to recognize members of the LGBTQ+ community in the way our very official documents read,” Fleury explained.

Grand Haven last year passed a charter amendment to add nongendered language to its city charter to resolve similar concerns.

Proposed ordinance No. 03-2022 will be introduced at its first reading on Tuesday night at the city commission meeting. In order for it to be adopted, it must be pass its first and second readings.