Battle Creek Pride events begin Monday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Pride will commemorate its past, present and future during a weeklong celebration beginning Monday.

This year, there is a combination of in-person and virtual events.

“This year we tried our best to do our usual Pride Week with a downtown parade and a public festival,” Pride Co-President Deana Spencer said in a news release, “But with all the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, it was just impossible. So we’re moving to Plan B. And it’s going to be great.”

