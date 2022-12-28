BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police will host a news conference this morning to provide an update after two officers shot and wounded a man on Christmas.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Battle Creek Police Department. It will stream live on woodtv.com and at the city’s YouTube channel.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Birdsall Drive near the intersection of Bedford Road and O Drive N. in Bedford Township. Police had already been called there earlier in the day on a report of a domestic assault, but he was gone by the time they arrived.

They say when the man returned to the house that night, a woman told 911 that he had a knife and was making suicidal threats. Officers heard shouting from the backyard when they arrived. Police said the man pulled a handgun from his waistband when they approached, they told him to drop it and two officers opened fire. The man was shot twice in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave and Michigan State Police was called in to investigate, all of which is standard protocol whenever an officer uses deadly force.