BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the two people who were shot and killed in Battle Creek Saturday were father and daughter.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Algonquin Street near Morgan Road, the Battle Creek Police Department said.

The scene on the 200 block of Algonquin Street on Dec. 16, 2023.

Earlier that day, they were called about vandalism and a fight that occurred at that address, police say. By the time officers got there, the suspect had left.

Police were sent back to the address later that day when dispatchers believed they heard gunshots while on a call about a person trying to break into a home, BCPD said.

Police say when the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old woman dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. He died Sunday from his injuries, police report.

Police have identified them as Steven Cica and Veronica Cica. They were father and daughter.

A booking photo of Todd Edward Bolden Jr. (Courtesy)

Police say they had a person of interest very early on, identified as 22-year-old Todd Edward Bolden Jr., who turned himself in Sunday.

He was arraigned Monday and has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of carrying a firearm in the commission of a crime, police say. His bond was denied.

Police believe he knew both victims. When asked about their relationship on Monday, Det. Sgt. Trevor Hoard told reporters Bolden had a “child in common” with the victims.

He said there were “several” people in the home under the age of 18 at the time of the shooting.

He said police are in the early stages of their investigation, and do not believe there is a threat to the community.

“The police does not believe that the community is in any danger whatsoever pertaining to this incident,” Hoard said.

The deaths of Steven and Veronica Cica mark the 11th and 12th homicides for the city of Battle Creek this year, Hoard said. Last year, the city saw 10 homicides.