BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and shooting at his ex-girlfriend was found hiding in the back of van during a traffic stop.

Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, was found in the back of a cargo van in Battle Creek on Greenwood Avenue near Oneita Street. Battle Creek Police worked with the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit to find him.

Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings mugshot

Cummings, who police say was absconding parole, is accused of kidnapping, assault with intent to murder and carjacking. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The charges against Cummings stem from a report from his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend on Saturday morning. She told police that Cummings forced her out of her Battle Creek apartment into a car, where he drove her to another home and left her there. She told police she walked to a third home where Cummings was sitting in his car. He started to yell and fired a shot at her. She was not hit by the bullet, officers said.

When police arrived, they found Cummings’ car running at the corner of Sherman Road and McKinley Avenue but he was not in the car.

Court records show Cummings was previously found guilty of breaking and entering in 2012 when he was 16 years old. In 2018, he was again found guilty of breaking and entering.

In 2019, he was found guilty of second-degree home invasion in January and was found guilty of operating while intoxicated in 2019, records show. Court records show he has broken parole.