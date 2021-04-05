Battle Creek police seek public’s help in solving series of arsons

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Battle Creek are asking the public for help in several arson investigations.

The Battle Creek fire and police departments are investigating two fires that happened at 64 Oaklawn Avenue — one in September 2019 and the other in March 2021.

They’re also investigating two fires that happened at 203 Post Avenue in October 2020 and on March 30, 2021. The home was also the scene of a double homicide in October 2020. At the time, authorities did not treat the October 2020 fire as suspicious but said the March 2021 incident was.

Authorities are also seeking information in a vehicle fire that happened at 398 Hamblin Avenue on March 21. The fire also caused damage to a nearby structure.

It’s unknown if any of these incidents are connected, investigators say.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents can contact the city’s fire marshal at 269.966.3519 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888. Silent Observer also offers money as a reward for information that leads to arrests.