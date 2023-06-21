BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Kyra Lynee Jones-Kelley, 13, of Bedford Township left her home around 10 p.m. on June 15, police said.

Kyra is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, she was wearing black pants and a black shirt with lime green Nike writing.

According to Battle Creek police, Kyra’s parents received a suspicious message from her Facebook account and believe she could be in danger. Kyra might be in the Kalamazoo area, police said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.