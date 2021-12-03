Battle Creek police seek charges against employee in bar shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police will be seeking charges against the security guard who shot and killed a man at a Battle Creek bar, officials say.

An undated courtesy photo of Xavier West.

The Battle Creek Police Department has submitted a case to the Calhoun County Prosecutor against the security guard who shot Xavier West, 29, city officials said in a release.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Thanksgiving Day at the Cricket Club.

A large fight erupted on the second floor of the bar, officials say. As combatants were being led out, the guard was knocked to the ground and assaulted on the first floor.

Brief video clips taken by patrons on their phones and released by police show the guard, wearing orange, on the ground as he was assaulted. One video shows a brief glimpse of the gun before two shots ring out.

The security guard hit West in the chest, officials say. He was brought to the hospital, where he died.

Police now say they have enough evidence to recommend a case against the security guard.

News 8 is not using the name of the club employee because no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322, non-emergency dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.781.0911.