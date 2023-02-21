BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are expected to release more information this afternoon about the shooting death of a 17-year-old last week.

Battle Creek Police Department Sgt. Jeff Case is expected to take reporters’ questions around 2:30 p.m. The news conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

Jack Snyder, a Battle Creek Central High School student, was found fatally shot next to his car shortly after midnight Friday. Two teens were seen in his car before the shooting.

Over the weekend, a 14-year-old Battle Creek boy was arrested in connection to the killing and a 13-year-old turned himself in.

BCPD said detectives found the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, though they were awaiting forensic tests to confirm that.