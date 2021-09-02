BCPD to release information on shooting involving officer, suspect

Authorities on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Battle Creek on Sept. 1, 2021. (Nick Ponton/ WOOD TV8)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are expected to release additional information this afternoon about a shooting involving a Battle Creek officer and a suspect.

The Battle Creek Police Department is hosting a 1 p.m. press conference. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on South Avenue near Fountain Street, just west of Main Street. While authorities have not yet clarified whether the officer or suspect opened fire, they have said that the suspect was armed.

Police say the officer wasn’t hurt. They haven’t released any information about whether the suspect was shot.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate. That is all standard procedure anytime an officer is involved in a shooting.