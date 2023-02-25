BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are asking the public for information on the Friday deaths of a mother and son in Battle Creek.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to the area of Minges Creek Place after receiving reports that two people were found dead inside an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Tieasha Oliver and her son 22-year-old Jaquan West, both of Battle Creek, dead.

“(They) were apparent murder victims,” the police department said in a press release.

It’s unclear what led up to their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The deaths remain under investigation.