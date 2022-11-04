BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Following a rash of break-ins, the Battle Creek Police Department is advising residents to be diligent in locking their cars and taking care of valuable items.

In a Friday release, BCPD said there has been a “significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, especially in neighborhoods around Goguac Lake.”

BCPD has used extra patrols to target car break-ins, which resulted in three arrests. However, the thefts are ongoing.

Police say most of the break-ins involve unlocked cars, so they are asking residents to lock your car whenever you park and to take valuables with you instead of leaving them inside your vehicle.

Police are also asking anyone who sees something suspicious or gets video footage of a break-in to help police with their investigations. Photos and video clips can be uploaded through the BCPD website.