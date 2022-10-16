BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.

First responders were called to a home in the area of South Minges Road around 2:35 p.m. Saturday, the city of Battle Creek said in a Sunday release.

A woman and someone described as a “minor young man” were found unresponsive, the city said. It said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Police are investigating.

“At this time, there is no cause for alarm or concern for the safety of the Battle Creek community,” the city said.