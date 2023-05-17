BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating a death that was discovered Wednesday.

A release from the city said it was being investigated “as a murder, until it is ruled otherwise through investigation.”

The body was found around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Van Buren and Poplar streets on the east side of the city. Police didn’t immediately release any information about the person’s identity, nor did they say anything about when or how the person died.

The city said no additional information was available as of Wednesday afternoon.