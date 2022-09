Battle Creek police investigate a shooting on Cliff Street on Sept. 20, 022.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday.

It happened on Cliff Street near Douglas Street, east of Main Street.

Police have confirmed only that there was a shooting Tuesday morning, but neighbors told News 8 it was a drive-by and happened around 2:30 a.m.

News 8 is working to learn more about injuries.