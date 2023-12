BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously hurt in a Battle Creek shooting, police say.

It happened Saturday evening on the 400 block of Algonquin Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Deputy Chief Steve Bush told News 8.

The shooting does not seem to be random, according to Bush. He said there is no danger to the public.

BCPD is investigating.