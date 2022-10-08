Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the truck swerved to avoid hitting a deer and crashed on Brigden Drive near Emmet Street in Battle Creek. The truck ran into the river and began to sink.

Battle Creek police and fire used Engine 2, two squads and a boat to help a tow company get the truck out of the river.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, firefighters said.