A photo of the colorful drugs that look like children’s vitamins. (Courtesy city of Battle Creek)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police seized pills that are believed to contain drugs but look like colorful children’s vitamins, city officials say.

Police received a report of an assault around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the Finish Line Laundry, located on East Columbia Avenue near Main Street, the city of Battle Creek said in a Tuesday release. Officers with the Battle Creek Police Department later pulled over a vehicle that was believed to have been involved.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested. Police say they found drugs in the car that look like children’s vitamins, but are believed to contain methamphetamine.

“Please be aware of pills like this, and children’s potential access to them. Contact police if you come across a suspicious or unknown substance like this,” the city said in the release.

The driver has been charged with assault and battery as well as possession of controlled substances analogue, city officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.