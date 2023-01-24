BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department celebrated the retirement of Chief Jim Blocker Tuesday.

Blocker has served as chief for more than eight years and has been with the force for 26 years. Prior to joining the department, he served multiple tours in the Army and received multiple awards.

During Tuesday’s celebration, News 8 spoke with Blocker on his decision to retire from the force.

“There’s a time to go, it’s probably now, when I’m on top, have a great team. This community deserves that, they’ve certainly earned it,” he said. “What a great time to leave. You got to leave at some point, so why not now.”

The Battle Creek Police Department celebrated the retirement of Chief Jim Blocker Tuesday.

In Blocker’s place, Shannon Bagley will take over as interim chief. He will serve in the role for six months. The city manager will then determine if Bagley will take over permanently.