WATCH LIVE: Battle Creek PD holds press conference after officer involved shooting leaves woman injured

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss an officer involved shooting that left a woman hospitalized.

According to the city of Battle Creek, just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of College Street and West Emmett Street to assist with a court-ordered mental health pick-up of a 40-year-old Battle Creek woman.

When officers arrived, the woman began to wave a handgun and shoot at officers from inside her vehicle. The officers and the woman exchanged gunfire until she drove away.

An eyewitness to the incident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the woman’s vehicle rammed into a Battle Creek police cruiser twice before speeding off.

She was found a short time later in the area of Garfield Avenue and Harvard Street, roughly a half a mile away. The woman was taken into custody and is being treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, the city said.

Two children, ages 9 and 10, were in the vehicle during the incident and were not injured. The city said they have been place in the care of Child Protective Services.

The officers involved were uninjured and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

News 8 will update as we learn more.