Battle Creek PD: 11-year-old brought gun to school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a student in Battle Creek brought a gun to school Monday, police say.

The 11-year-old boy will be charged with bringing a gun to a no-firearm zone, a Battle Creek Police Department spokesperson confirmed to News 8.

Police say the boy brought the gun to Fremont International Academy on Emmett Street at Fremont Street. When school leaders learned about it, they called police.

The BCPD spokesperson said investigators are collecting information on the student’s parents and looking into whether they should face charges.