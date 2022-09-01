BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Battle Creek has paused its hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

The city decided on the pause because of community feedback on the candidates after an Aug. 11 presentation. Although members of the community had positive notes about both candidates, people were concerned about how willing the candidates were to “have a meaningful, physical presence in Battle Creek, and how available each will be to meet the requirements of the position as currently envisioned,” according to a press release from the city.

Battle Creek leaders said they wanted to “make sure they make the right choice” for the city and community, citing the importance of the DEI Officer position. They are taking the pause to make time to reflect on the position and its responsibilities moving forward, the release said.

The replay from the Aug. 11 event with the DEI Officer candidates is available on the Battle Creek YouTube channel. Check out battlecreekmi.gov/dei for more information and the city’s full Equity Audit report.