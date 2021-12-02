Battle Creek officials: Large sinkhole caused by collapsed sewer main

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek residents are being told to avoid a section of Pleasantview Drive after a collapsed sewer main led to a large sinkhole Thursday.

Pleasantview Drive between Orchard Avenue and McKinley Avenue is closed to all thru traffic, the city of Battle Creek said in a release. Pedestrians and cars are told to use caution in that area.

City crews are working to determine what repairs are necessary for the collapsed sewer main. A timeline is not yet set, the city said.

“Thank you for your patience during this construction,” the city of Battle Creek said in the release.

