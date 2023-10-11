BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has been arrested in Georgia for the murder of a man in Battle Creek in August.

The suspect, who police did not identify, is currently in a Georgia jail and is set to be extradited back to Michigan. The person will face an open murder charge for the killing of 31-year-old Brett Reinhardt, which happened on Aug. 31, Battle Creek Police say.

A woman named Brittney Worship was also arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with open murder in Reinhardt’s death. Detectives say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 31, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department responded to the area of North Union Street and Sherman Road for reports of shots fired and yelling. Witnesses directed officers to a home where they said Reinhardt went after being shot outside. Police found him inside, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.