GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man will spend decades in federal prison after 17 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Khilon Samuel, 29, was sentenced to 30 years after being convicted of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, the office announced Wednesday.

In April 2022, police stopped Samuel as he was returning from Detroit to Battle Creek and found over 17 pounds of meth in his car, according to the attorney’s office.

When authorities executed a search warrant at Samuel’s home, they found about 180 grams of meth, one-quarter kilogram of fentanyl and almost 30 rounds of ammunition, the office said.

“Methamphetamine is an addictive and destructive substance,” Orville Greene, special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, said in a statement. “The amount of fentanyl seized in this case could potentially kill 125,000 people.”

The Battle Creek Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the DEA investigated the case, according to the attorney’s office.