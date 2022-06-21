BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Calhoun County jury has found a man guilty of murdering another man whose body was found in the trunk of the victim’s girlfriend’s car in May 2018.

Marko McGee, 52, of Battle Creek, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer and felony firearm as a fourth-time habitual offender, the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The charges stem from the death of Diabulo White, 43, of Battle Creek, whose naked body was found May 21, 2018, in the trunk of an abandoned car when his girlfriend went to get it from impound. White had been reported missing the previous day.

The prosecutor’s office said that White died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, stab wounds to the neck and strangulation.

McGee was arrested the same day White’s body was found after a short foot chase with police.

McGee claimed White attacked him and he killed him in self-defense, authorities said. Prosecutors argued that the severity of the injuries, plus the fact that McGee tried to cover up the death by cleaning up where it happened and hiding the body, showed it was premeditated murder.

The prosecutor’s office said the trial lasted four days and the jury deliberated for two. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5. In Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.