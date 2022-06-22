BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man was arrested for sex crimes and kidnapping on Wednesday, police say.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department got called to Wentworth Avenue between Foster and Beckman Avenues for a felony assault and criminal sexual conduct case.

After investigating, the BCPD Emergency Response Team got a search warrant for the man’s home. On Wednesday, officers arrested him “without incident,” on criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping charges, a press release said.

Police are still investigating. Officers say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information can call Battle Creek police at 269.781.0911, or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.