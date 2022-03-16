BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is looking for community feedback on local law enforcement.

During phase 2 of what it is calling an “equity audit,” the city is looking to get a better understanding of what is and isn’t working between community and the Battle Creek Police Department.

The goal is to learn that through community feedback and suggestions in four community meetings. Two of them will be virtual and two in person:

March 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Zoom link

March 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Zoom link

March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kool Family Community Center, 200 W. Michigan Ave.

March 24 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. at Kool Family Community Center, 200 W. Michigan Ave.

You can also leave feedback at battlecreek@mgtconsulting.com or through voicemail at 989.260.6330. The city of Battle Creek says your information will be kept confidential.

Phase 1 of the equity audit provided the city with best practices for equity, diversity and inclusion, says Lamont Browne of MGT Consulting firm, the firm handling this project for the city of Battle Creek.

“We then did an HR audit where we supported the organization in determining ways in which the staff itself can be better representative of the community,” Browne explained at the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk Wednesday.

Browne added the “two-pronged” approach to Phase 1 helped prepare the firm for the community feedback it is set to receive in phase 2. Summary and analysis will be gathered afterward and a report with summarized suggestions will be presented to the city once the audit wraps up.