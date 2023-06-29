BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek has lifted a burn ban that was put in place over three weeks ago.

Thursday, afternoon, the city said it was lifting the ban after “seeing some slight improvements in the area,” according to a release. Effective immediately, Battle Creek residents can now burn some yard waste excluding leaves, have campfires, purchase a $25 burn permit from the Clerk’s Office at City Hall and use already existing burn permits.

Battle Creek advised people to think about safety while they burn by keeping burning items away from people, homes and other flammable materials; always monitoring burning items and keeping a water source nearby. The city does not allow burning leaves, grass clippings, garbage, plastic, building materials or flammable liquids.

If the fire department receives smoke or smell complaints, they may ask any resident to extinguish a fire, even if they have a burn permit.

For more information about burn permits, visit the Battle Creek website.

Fireworks are allowed around the Fourth of July holiday from June 29 to July 4, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. daily, the city said.

The burn ban was instated on June 6 after a dry spell in the area that had been forecasted to continue. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources had warned of extreme potential for fire danger across most of the state.