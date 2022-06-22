BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek leaders are expected to hold a news conference today about Kellogg Co.’s decision to split into three companies and what it means for the city.

City Manager Rebecca Fleury and Mayor Mark Behnke will speak to reporters outside City Hall at 1 p.m. The news conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

The new and temporarily-named Global Snacking Co., which accounts for 80% of Kellogg’s sales, will have dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, with the headquarters in Chicago, the Associated Press reports.

The other two companies — focusing on cereal and plant-based products — will remain headquartered in Battle Creek.

A food marketing expert said Kellogg’s was making a smart move.

“(I was) shocked that it was announced like this, but I think it’s also a really good move for Kellogg’s,” Dr. Russell Zwanka, director of the food marketing program at Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business, told News 8 after word of the plans broke Tuesday. “We tend to teach our students, ‘go from the customer first.’ And this is really a customer-oriented move.”

“The customer votes for the product. They don’t necessarily care who is making the product, they just like Oreos. So in essence, it’s the behind-the-scenes we’re talking about today,” Zwanka added. “Nothing would really change, other than the fact that you can probably focus better on the customer once you split them up.”