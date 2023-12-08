BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek landlord has been sentenced for killing two of his tenants.

On Friday, 56-year-old Chad Allan Reed was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering two of his tenants in 2020.

Joseph Soule, 34, and Jaclyn Lepird, 31, were last seen on Oct. 7, 2020. Their bodies were found and identified Oct. 15, 2020.

Courtesy photos of Joseph Soule and Jaclyn Lepird.

Reed admitted to police that he argued with Soule and Lepird, shot both of them and then beat and strangled Lepird. Reed said he then wrapped up their bodies and put them in the back of his truck, which he moved into a garage at an abandoned home in the area.