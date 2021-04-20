Battle Creek house where couple was killed burns again — twice

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — In the early hours of Tuesday, Battle Creek firefighters were twice called to douse small fires at a house where a couple was killed months ago.

The first alarm came in around 2:40 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews arriving at 203 Post Ave. near Marjorie Street found a small working fire on the outside of the house. They had it under control within minutes and eventually left.

Only 15 minutes later, just before 4 a.m., firefighters were called to the same house again. Another small fire was burning on a different part of the exterior. They put it out.

Investigators are treating both fires as suspicious.

They are also still looking into what caused three other fires at the same house: one in October, one in March and one earlier this month. All of the fires have started at night; the ones in October and March both sparked around 4 a.m. Anyone with information about any of the fires should call BCFD at 269.966.3519.

The house has stood vacant since property owner Chad Reed confessed to killing his upstairs tenants Joey Soule, 34, and Jackie Lepird, 31, there in early October. The first fire happened shortly after their bodies were found and it was the largest, charring the front of the house and part of the roof.