BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is starting up a new competition that aims to showcase some of the best up-and-coming food innovations in the area.

The first-ever Food Prize will be held Oct. 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kellogg Arena. This will kick off the start of Restaurant Week for the city.

“We believe nurturing the talents and dreams of our local food entrepreneurs is essential for fostering a vibrant and thriving food ecosystem,” John Hart, the city’s downtown development director, said in a statement.

Those who decide to enter the competition must have business in any of the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Jackson, Hillsdale, Branch, St. Joseph, Cass or Berrien.

Finalists will be selected to give in-person pitches for their creations during the Oct. 7 event. The top three finalists of the competition will be awarded cash prizes for their innovations. The grand prize is $10,000.

You have until Sept. 1 to apply for the competition and you can do so by clicking here.